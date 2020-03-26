|
|
Karen Ileen Schmucker
Vero Beach - Karen Ileen Schmucker passed away on Thursday March 19th, 2020, 83 years young, in her home with family by her side. She is survived by her three sons, one daughter, four grandchildren, and two greatgrandchildren.
She was born on October 22nd, 1936 in Zion, Illinois to her loving parents Stephen and Ruth Robinson. She had one brother, Jack Robinson, and two sisters; Yolanda Schasane, and Loyola Schasane. Karen was the last to be reunited with her parents, siblings, and their respective spouses in Heaven.
The family moved from Illinois to Vero Beach in 1953, where Karen graduated high school in 1954. After marrying her first love, Edwin Schmucker, he moved the family to several places in the North East including Connecticut and New York. She became a Manicurist and continued her craft when the family returned to Vero Beach in the early 1970's. During that time she joined the Welcome Wagon, and made many life-long friends. As a manicurist, Karen's clients became so fond of her that they followed her as she moved from one Beauty Shop to another. After her divorce, Karen found a way to support and raise three of her younger children on a manicurist's salary. Only by the grace of God and her determination was she able to pay the mortgage, and other expenses in order to provide for the family.
Known for her love of dogs, she bred Doberman Pinschers and eventually devoted her home to a dog-sitting practice. All of the dogs and their owners felt as if they were a part of her family.
Karen's gentle, forgiving, and kind spirit was a continuation of her mother's angelic nature; she may have also inherited some of her baking skills as Karen was famous for her beloved cranberry bars and other family traditional cookies baked during the holidays.
Most of all Karen could find the humor in almost anything. She was a joy to be around and will be missed by everyone who knew her.
An online guestbook is available at www.LowtherFamily.com
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020