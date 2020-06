Karen Lavendol MartinKaren Lavendol Martin, 63, died June 19, 2020 in Fort Pierce, Florida.Ms. Martin was born in North Adams, Massachusetts and resided in Fort Pierce, Florida.Karen graduated from Fort Pierce Central High School. She enjoyed bowling, camping, gardening, and Italian Greyhounds. Her dogs were her "children".Survivors include her sister, Lynn (Peter) Gancarz of Adams, MA; niece, Heather Gancarz of Pittsfield, MA and nephew, Joshua Gancarz of Adams, MA. She was preceded in death by her father, Leonard Lavendol, Jr. and mother, Lois Drury.Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at