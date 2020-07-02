I loved Field Hockey because of Coach (and sister Tammy) Tried to find her when she moved to Fl. Sad I now realize she was only 45 minutes away. During tournaments, I had to finish sewing a skirt in Home EC. and couldn't practice hockey until done. I kept jamming the machine so bad everyday. Coach came in while sewing and asked, I really need Kim out on the field, she looked at coach, big sigh, and said please take her, she keeps jamming my sewing machine. Teacher finished my skirt. I got a C for effort. Coach had a huge impact on all of us. Thank you Coach and Rest in Peace. Prayers to her friends and family.



Kim Plawecki Brown

Student