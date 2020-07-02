1/
Karen M. O'Connor
Vero Beach - Karen M. O'Connor, 76, of Vero Beach, FL, died May 28, 2020 after a lengthy illness.

Born in Winsted, CT, on December 6, 1943, she was the daughter of the later Russell J. O'Connor, Sr., and Elaine (Nardi) O'Connor. She was predeceased by her brother, Russell O'Connor, and is survived by her sister-in-law Margo S. O'Connor, of Norfolk, along with many loving cousins and friends.

Karen's family would like to thank her companions, caregivers, and friends for the kindness shown to her over the years.

She was a three-sport athlete at Southern Connecticut State College where she received her bachelor's degree and her master's degree from Springfield (Massachusetts) College.

Karen was a physical education teacher and head hockey coach at Lewis S. Mills High School, in Burlington, CT for 22 years from 1965 to 1987, where she was also coached basketball, cheerleading, badminton, and tennis. She was elected president of the Connecticut High School Coaches Association of 1983-84, and had served as secretary, second vice president, and first vice president of the association. As president of the 3,000 member CHSCA, she was the first female president of the organization, and presided over executive board meetings and organized sport committees at the CIAC level.

She received several coaches' awards over the years, including the National Coach-of-the-Year for Girl's Sports in District 1 in 1978, and three Coach-of-the-Year awards from the Connecticut Coaches Association.

Karen was also involved with umpiring girl's sports and was umpiring chairman of field hockey officials in Connecticut, chairman of the Connecticut Basketball Officials, and a national basketball referee. In 2006, she was inducted into the Ken Hoagland Lewis S. Mills Athletic Hall of Fame.

Karen enjoyed her retirement years in Vero Beach, FL, where she had been the former president of the SeaWatch Condominium Association and was a member of the Quail Valley Club at the time of her passing.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at the Immaculate Conception Church in Norfolk, CT on Monday, June 29, 2020. Burial of cremains followed in St. Mary Cemetery, Norfolk. There were no calling hours.

Cook funeral Home, Torrington, CT, was entrusted with handling Karen's funeral arrangements. Condolences may be sent to Karen's family by visiting cookfuneralhomect.com.




Published in TC Palm from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
Funeral services provided by
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 482-4456
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

8 entries
June 29, 2020
Today we say goodbye to you Karen. It is a very hard day. You have been like a Mom to us for quite a few years now and we love and miss you so much. Rest in Peace . There will never be anyone like you . You have always been there for us. I still go to call you at 4 pm everyday and have to stop myself. You will always be in our hearts and prayers. We love you Karen.
Jake & Terrie Jacklin
Family
June 25, 2020
Ms O'Connor was such a lovely person. Very sweet, kind, and carrying - class of 86..RIP
Gina Nightingale
Student
June 25, 2020
She was an awesome coach and teacher.
Jennifer Bachand
Student
June 25, 2020
A teacher I will never forget. Is spend study halls in the gym helping out. She was an amazing mentor and friend. Always coming back from FL with a nice tan! RIP Ms OConnor.
Lisa Martin
Student
June 25, 2020
So very sad to hear about Coach OConnor. She was a great PE teacher and the best field hockey coach we had at LSM. Class of 88
Tracy McCuin Wennberg
Student
June 25, 2020
I often thought about Coach OConnor after graduating HS. She was a great PE teacher and Field Hockey Coach- I feel blessed to have known her! I continued to play field hockey throughout college largely due to the training and fun experience that I received at LSM. She had an infectious smile and always had something positive to say .. even when we didnt have the best of games. Forever a great person, coach and mentor!
Barb Wey Siani
Student
June 25, 2020
I loved Field Hockey because of Coach (and sister Tammy) Tried to find her when she moved to Fl. Sad I now realize she was only 45 minutes away. During tournaments, I had to finish sewing a skirt in Home EC. and couldn't practice hockey until done. I kept jamming the machine so bad everyday. Coach came in while sewing and asked, I really need Kim out on the field, she looked at coach, big sigh, and said please take her, she keeps jamming my sewing machine. Teacher finished my skirt. I got a C for effort. Coach had a huge impact on all of us. Thank you Coach and Rest in Peace. Prayers to her friends and family.
Kim Plawecki Brown
Student
June 24, 2020
Karen was a long time friend here in CT and in Vero Beach. We will miss her. Our prayers are with you Margo and family.
Dale Sheehan
Friend
