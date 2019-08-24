Services
1958 - 2019
Ft Pierce - Karen Bernadine Stroinski, 60, of Ft Pierce lost her struggle in life August 13, 2019 in a tragic, accidental house fire. She was born August 20, 1958 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin where she was a restaurant manager before moving to Florida. Preceded in death by her mother, Bernadine Stroinski and father, Frank Gorski. Survived by 4 sisters, AnnaClara (Paul) Wilant, Eileen (Jim) Nordness, Sue Stroinski all of Milwaukee, WI. and Clara Jean (Mike) Hass of Wisconsin Rapids. 3 brothers Frank (Renae) Stroinski of Fayetteville, AR, John and Joseph Stroinski of Ft Pierce. Nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, neighbors and friends. Cremation services by Yates Funeral Home.

Karen was fun loving, and caring, with a great love for animals. The family requests that in honor of Karen to always consider pet adoption first, and send memorials to your local animal shelter.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 24, 2019
