Karen Wardlaw


1950 - 2020
Fort Pierce - Karen Wardlaw, 69, of Fort Pierce, Florida, passed away on April 15, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, FL. Karen was born to James and Hazel Taxacher on August 15, 1950, in Baltimore, Maryland. Karen moved to Fort Pierce, FL, from Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, in 1973, and lived in the greater Fort Lauderdale, FL, area from 1978 to 2008. Karen worked in financial services at Paine Webber and Merrill Lynch. Survivors include her son, Stuart Wardlaw Jr., of Washington, D.C., and brother Glenn Taxacher of Greenville, South Carolina. She is preceded in death by Joseph J. Paskoski, her companion of over 25 years.

Due to the pandemic, a memorial service or small gathering will occur at a later date.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
