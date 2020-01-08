|
Karl A. Rauch
Randolph Township - Karl A. Rauch, 88, of Randolph Township, NJ died on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at Morristown Medical Center, Morristown, NJ. He was born in Freehold, NJ and had resided in Colts Neck, NJ and Port St. Lucie, Florida.
He served his country in the United States Marine Corps and was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain.
Karl spent most of his career after the Marines in the food industry. He was a warehouse manager for RBL Foods, West Caldwell, NJbefore his retirement.
Karl was a life member of the Philip A. Reynolds Detachment, Marine Corps League and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 4374, Freehold, and a member of Olive Branch Lodge No. 16, F. & A.M. for over 50 years.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Maxine, his four remaining children; Irene Rauch, Laura Francesconi, Louise Picaroni and husband John, and Mark Rauch, and his grandchildren. Karl's eldest son, Karl Jr., predeceased him in 2013.
Karl's selfless devotion to his family, example of character and perseverance through all life's adversities will always be a part of his legacy.
A viewing will be held at the Higgins Memorial Home, 20 Center Street, Freehold on Saturday, January 11, 2020 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Marine Corps League services will be held at 3:30 p.m. and F. & A.M. Lodge services will be held at 4:00 p.m. A funeral service and time of remembrance will be held at 4:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to .
Published in the TC Palm from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020