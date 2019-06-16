|
Katharine Gaillard Strong
Vero beach - Katharine Gaillard Strong, age 83, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2019 at her Sea Oaks home in Vero Beach, FL.
Kathie was born on Nov. 27, 1935 in New York. She attended Vassar College followed by Stanford University, where she earned a B.A. in History. She married John Strong in 1959, and they established their first home in New York City and began a family. John's banking career subsequently took them to Philadelphia and then Burlington, Vermont, where they spent many happy years. In 1994, following John's retirement, Kathie and John moved to Vero Beach, Florida.
Kathie spent 25 years as a volunteer and mentor in the Media Center at Beachland Elementary School in Vero Beach. Her love of working with children and keen desire to help them succeed had a meaningful impact on the development of a generation of young ones at Beachland.
Never one to be idle, in her "spare" time Kathie took long walks, read books voraciously, tackled crossword puzzles, spent time with her cats, and stayed in frequent contact with her children and grandchildren through texts and phone calls. She attended Christ By the Sea United Methodist Church.
She will be remembered by many for her vibrancy, quick smile, and warm hugs. She had a remarkable way of noticing people she encountered in her day-to-day life, and went out of her way to make them feel special. With her generosity of love and spirit, she received so much joy from getting to know and appreciating all those who shared life with her.
Kathie was preceded in death by her husband, John, in 1998.
She is survived by her two children John Strong of Onekama, MI and Karen Strong of Conifer, CO, her grandchildren Marguerite and Perry Strong, and Lauren and Jonathan Fossel, and her brothers William Gaillard and Peter Gaillard.
A Memorial Service is not planned at this time. Those wishing to view and share condolences, memories, and stories are invited to visit Kathie's online memorial tribute at http://memorial.yourtribute.com/kathiestrong/.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Beachland Elementary School Media Center, where Kathie spent the time most special to her. Arrangements are by Strunk Funeral Home in Vero Beach. An online guestbook is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on June 16, 2019