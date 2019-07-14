|
Kathleen Cooney McGowan
Okeechobee - Kathleen Cooney McGowan, 68, died unexpectedly on March 27, 2019. Kathleen was born on January 7, 1951 in Miami, FL and was a native Floridian and lifelong Florida resident. Kathleen worked for the Department of Family and Children Services as a social worker and with the Guardian Ad Litem program.
Kathleen was an avid collector, always searching for and frequently finding antique treasures at local thrift shops, the Mont Dora Antique Market and the Pasadena Rose Bowl Flea Market in California. Kathleen had a wide variety of collections but she was particularly interested in Native American Indian collectibles.
Kathy loved her animals and had five Manx rescue cats and two rescue dogs.
Kathleen is survived by her father, Niles B. Cooney, Sebring; sisters, Karen Cooney Leslie, Miami and sister, Karole Cooney, Jupiter; brother, Brockton Cooney. Kathleen is also survived by Rachel and Thomas Rouse and their children, Logan and Luke. Her mother, Evelyn "Casey" Cooney and partner Scott Snyder precede Kathleen in death.
A Celebration of Life will be held on July 27, 2019 from 2:00 - 4:00 pm at the Egret Landing Clubhouse 1059 Lakeshore Drive, Jupiter, FL 33458. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Farm Dog Rescue Palm Bay, Florida and Humane Society of St. Lucie County.
Published in the TC Palm on July 14, 2019