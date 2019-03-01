|
Kathleen Geyer Heaton
Sedalia, MO
Kathleen Geyer Heaton, age 55, of Sedalia, MO passed away on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.
Loving Mother, Daughter, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt, Cousin and Friend, Kathy was born in the Village of Freeport in Long Island, NY, and had been a resident of Vero Beach, FL most of her life until the last few years when she resided in Sedalia, MO.
She is survived by Daughter, Bridget Garner; Son, Joseph Heaton; Mother, Kathleen Geyer; Father, Paul Geyer; Grandsons, Thomas and Tristian Heaton; Brothers, Paul Geyer, Greg Geyer, Jeffrey Geyer, and Keith Geyer; and Sister, Kim Medeiros.
The family will greet friends at 3:30 p.m., Monday, March 4, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held 4:00 p.m., Monday, March 4, 2019 at Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, 1655 27th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960.An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfunralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 1, 2019