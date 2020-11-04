1/1
Kathleen Jeanne (Mullaly) Girouard
Kathleen Jeanne Girouard (Mullaly)

Port St. Lucie, FL - Kathleen Jeanne Girouard (Mullaly), "Kay", age 100, passed away on November 1st, 2020 at her home in Port St. Lucie, Florida. She was born on March 26, 1920 in Worcester, Massachusetts. Kathleen was the matriarch of her family and an amazing soul who provided endlessly for her family and friends. She touched many lives with her dedication, generosity and passion for life. Memorial Services will be held at Yate's Funeral Home (526 SW Port St Lucie Blvd, Port St. Lucie, FL 34953) from 10:00AM to 12:00PM on Saturday November 7th, 2020 followed by a Requiem Mass at 1:00pm at Holy Family Catholic Church (2330 SE Mariposa Avenue Port St. Lucie, Florida 34952). Burial will be held at Cheetham Hill Cemetery in Marietta, Georgia on Saturday, November 14th at 11:00AM. Masks are required at the services and social distancing will be practiced.




Published in TC Palm from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
