Kathleen Joyce Scott
Port St. Lucie, FL
Kathleen Joyce Scott, 73, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019 at Cleveland Clinic Tradition Hospital in Port St. Lucie after an 9 month battle with cancer. Kathleen was born in Newark, New Jersey to the late Anthony M. Spallone and Anne T. O'Brien. She was the oldest daughter of 5 siblings. After high school Kathleen received her Court Stenographer license and practiced in New York for several years. Afterwards she became a private Executive Secretary for John J. Ryan in New Jersey. Upon moving to Florida around 1979, Kathleen received her Real Estate and Brokers License. She had a very successful career in South Florida for many years. After her second husbands passing, Kathleen, concluded her career working for her brother, Dr. Salvatore Spallone, at Spallone Family Dentistry in Vero Beach, Florida. Kathleen's greatest enjoyment was spending time with family. Some of her most memorable times were vacations and time spent with her 2 sisters. Kathleen loved to travel throughout the United States and Europe. One of her greatest passions was her collectibles. Kathleen is preceded in death by her parents. She is also preceded by her 2 husbands, Frank Strillacci and Ronald Scott, as well as her brother, Dr. Salvatore Spallone. Kathleen leaves to cherish her memories, her brother, Anthony P. Spallone; sisters, Lynn A. Spallone and Mary Jane Spallone; sister in law, Arlene Spallone; 5 nieces, Tina Herzik (Greg), Dr. Tiffany Spallone (Greg McLean), Rachel Hoehn, Mareza Petrou and Roseanne Nagle; 5 nephews, Salvatore Spallone, Jr. (Tatiana), Curt, Nicholas, Anthony M. and Anthony Spallone; and great nieces and nephews, Cole Herzik, Anna and Kathryn McLean, Ava and Mia Spallone as well as many others up North. A visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019, from 11 AM to 1 PM at Cox Gifford Seawinds Funeral Home, 1950 20th Street, Vero Beach, FL 32960. A Prayer Service will be held at 1 PM in the Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Crestlawn Cemetery in Vero Beach, FL.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ServiceSource Foundation in memory Kathleen Joyce Scott. Donations may be made online at https://www.servicesource.org/get-involved/giving/#WaystoGive or by mail to ServiceSource Foundation, Attn: Alex Roos, Manager, Donor Relations, 10467 White Granite Drive, Oakton, VA 22124.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 24, 2019