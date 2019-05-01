Kathleen (O'Neill) Lass



Palm City, FL



Kathleen (O'Neill) Lass, 73, of Palm City, Florida passed away on Good Friday, April 19th, 2019. She was born in South Buffalo, NY to William & Madeline O'Neill on January 22nd, 1946. Kathy began her life's work as a nurse and Allegany Franciscan Sister. She served as a nurse for many years before accepting a Clinical Pastoral Residency at Winter Haven Hospital, Winter Haven, FL, followed by Chaplaincy at St. Anthony's Hospital, St. Petersburg, FL, 1976-1984 and Director of the Pastoral Care Department at St. Joseph's Hospital, Tampa, Florida, 1984 - 1992. In 1992, she married her husband John and they relocated to Palm City, FL where she began an eighteen-year career as a Chaplain for Treasure Coast Hospice. She retired in 2010.



Kathy is survived by John, her husband of nearly 27 years, her brother Dennis (Patty-deceased) O'Neill, Penfield, NY; sister Maureen (Robert-deceased) Shoemaker, Destin, FL; sister Patricia (Dale) McCabe, West Seneca, NY. In addition, Kathy is survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Kathy will be remembered for her strong faith, love of family, compassionate care for the sick & dying, her hospitality, kindness, wisdom, Irish wit and laughter. A Mass of the Resurrection will be celebrated at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, Palm City, FL at 10:30am, Saturday, May 18th, 2019. A reception after the Mass will be held at Monarch Country Club, Palm City. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated and should be directed to the Children's Scholarship Program at the YMCA of the Treasure Coast, 1700 SE Monterey Road Stuart, FL 34996.



Arrangements are under the care of All County Funeral Home & Crematory, Stuart, FL. Published in the TC Palm on May 1, 2019