Kathleen M. Carreiro
Port Saint Lucie, FL
Kathleen M. Carreiro, 76 years old, originally from Rhode Island, long time resident of Jensen Beach and Port Saint Lucie, FL, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. She is survived by her two children, Joseph M. Carreiro (England) and Julie A. Carreiro (Port Saint Lucie, FL) , her granddaughter, Sabrina R.H. Carreiro (Port Saint Lucie, FL), and her brother, Patrick Ahearn (Rhode Island), as well as many extended family members and friends. She was employed for 35+ years at Walgreen's, JC Penney's and Publix during her 40 years of residing in Florida.
A funeral mass will be held at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 2555 NE Savannah Rd, Jensen Beach, FL 34957 on May 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM.
Published in the TC Palm on May 19, 2019