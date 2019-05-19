Services
Funeral Mass
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church
2555 NE Savannah Rd
Jensen Beach, FL
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen Carreiro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen M. Carreiro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kathleen M. Carreiro Obituary
Kathleen M. Carreiro

Port Saint Lucie, FL

Kathleen M. Carreiro, 76 years old, originally from Rhode Island, long time resident of Jensen Beach and Port Saint Lucie, FL, passed away Monday, May 13, 2019. She is survived by her two children, Joseph M. Carreiro (England) and Julie A. Carreiro (Port Saint Lucie, FL) , her granddaughter, Sabrina R.H. Carreiro (Port Saint Lucie, FL), and her brother, Patrick Ahearn (Rhode Island), as well as many extended family members and friends. She was employed for 35+ years at Walgreen's, JC Penney's and Publix during her 40 years of residing in Florida.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Martin de Porres Catholic Church, 2555 NE Savannah Rd, Jensen Beach, FL 34957 on May 31, 2019 at 10:30 AM.
Published in the TC Palm on May 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.