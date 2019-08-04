Services
All County Funeral Home & Crematory
947 17th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 231-0220
Resources
Kathleen M. Conley


1940 - 2019
Kathleen M. Conley Obituary
Kathleen M. Conley

Vero Beach - Kathleen passed away peacefully at sunrise on the morning of July 20, 2019. Born June 8, 1940 to Gregory and Marie (Weisner) Conley, she attended Moon Township High School, Wheeling College and George Washington University. She lived and worked in California, Hawaii, Vancouver, Washington DC and Maryland during a 30-year career with IBM as a systems engineer, retiring to Vero Beach Florida. She enjoyed travel, photography and volunteering, including at Riverside Theater, at the Elks baking and packing cookies for soldiers overseas and during elections at voting sites. Kathleen is survived by sisters Mary Ann Eckels and Barbara Stern, both of Vero Beach. At her request, there will be no services. The family would like to thank VNA Hospice House for their kindness and care. Arrangements entrusted to All County Funeral Home & Crematory.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 4, 2019
