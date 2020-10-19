1/1
Kathryn Lynne "Kathy" Bowdoin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathryn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathryn Lynne "Kathy" Bowdoin

Vero Beach - Kathryn Lynne "Kathy" Bowdoin, also known as Kathryn Lynne Thomas, age 56 of Vero Beach, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at VNA Hospice House.

Kathy was born June 17, 1964 in Fort Pierce, to parents, Durrel and Judith Ann Gale Rogers.

In 1972, Kathy moved from Palm City to Vero Beach. Upon graduating High School, Kathy began working with the Tax Collector's Office of Indian River County in the Tax and License department until 1991. She then joined the Clerk of the Circuit Court and worked as Court Specialist III until July of 2005. Kathy began the last part of her career rejoining the Tax Collector's Office in 2005 as the Assistant Director of Taxes and Licenses. Kathy retired June 29, 2018 after 34 years of service. She was a dedicated employee who provided courteous, professional and compassionate service to all.

Kathy loved being surrounded by family. She never missed a school or sport event. She couldn't wait to share her finds from her thrift and antique shop visits. Kathy wanted everyone to have what they needed no matter what she had to do to get it. She will forever and always be missed by all.

She is survived by her daughters, Amanda (Brad) Stevens and Nicole (Charlie) Thomas; grandchildren Taylor and Carsen Stevens, Liam, Franke, and Julian; mother Judy Fenner; and siblings, Nancy Clarke, Sharon Franks, and Chris Rogers.

Kathy was predeceased by her father, Durrel Rogers and her stepdad, Robert Fenner.

Services for the family to be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Palm City. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Kathy's name, may be made to VNA Hospice House, c/o 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960

Local arrangements by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in TC Palm from Oct. 19 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved