Kathryn Lynne "Kathy" Bowdoin



Vero Beach - Kathryn Lynne "Kathy" Bowdoin, also known as Kathryn Lynne Thomas, age 56 of Vero Beach, passed away Thursday, October 15, 2020 at VNA Hospice House.



Kathy was born June 17, 1964 in Fort Pierce, to parents, Durrel and Judith Ann Gale Rogers.



In 1972, Kathy moved from Palm City to Vero Beach. Upon graduating High School, Kathy began working with the Tax Collector's Office of Indian River County in the Tax and License department until 1991. She then joined the Clerk of the Circuit Court and worked as Court Specialist III until July of 2005. Kathy began the last part of her career rejoining the Tax Collector's Office in 2005 as the Assistant Director of Taxes and Licenses. Kathy retired June 29, 2018 after 34 years of service. She was a dedicated employee who provided courteous, professional and compassionate service to all.



Kathy loved being surrounded by family. She never missed a school or sport event. She couldn't wait to share her finds from her thrift and antique shop visits. Kathy wanted everyone to have what they needed no matter what she had to do to get it. She will forever and always be missed by all.



She is survived by her daughters, Amanda (Brad) Stevens and Nicole (Charlie) Thomas; grandchildren Taylor and Carsen Stevens, Liam, Franke, and Julian; mother Judy Fenner; and siblings, Nancy Clarke, Sharon Franks, and Chris Rogers.



Kathy was predeceased by her father, Durrel Rogers and her stepdad, Robert Fenner.



Services for the family to be held at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Palm City. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



Memorial contributions in Kathy's name, may be made to VNA Hospice House, c/o 1110 35th Lane, Vero Beach, FL 32960



Local arrangements by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach.









