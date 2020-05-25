|
Kathryn Mary Rivenbark
Vero Beach - Kathryn Mary Rivenbark, 98, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at her home. She was born Jul 31, 1921, to Ross and Mildred Pearson of Lancaster, PA
She is preceded in death by her husband Luke R Rivenbark, her son William Rivenbark, her grandson Eric Moore and her brothers and sisters.
She was a loving and devoted housewife, mother, and grandmother. She loved cooking, sewing as well as many other crafts. Above all else, she loving being involved with her family as our friend and advisor. She loved and enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much.
She also loved her church and was actively involved with serving dinners as long as she was able too at the First United Methodist Church of Vero Beach,
She is survived by her son Richard (Judy) Rivenbark, daughter Susan (Jack) Large "adopted" daughter Kathy (Ellis) Greene of Vero Beach, FL. Grandchildren Nathan Moore, Jerrad Ronda, Matt, and David Rivenbark. Great-grandchildren Keira Ronda and Ava Rivenbark. One Niece Ann Roher of Lancaster PA.
Given that the country is still in the midst of the COVID19 virus the family is choosing to have a service at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VNA Hospice at 1110 35 LN, Vero Beach, FL 32960
Published in the TC Palm from May 25 to May 27, 2020