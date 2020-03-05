|
|
Kelly Patrick Kite, Sr.
The world lost some luster and shine. Kelly Patrick Kite, Sr. passed away three days shy of his 62nd birthday on January 31st, 2020 in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic with his son by his side. Kelly was born on February 3rd, 1958 in Daytona Beach, Florida to Joan Patricia "Patsy" (Gallagher) Irons and Albert M. Kite.
Kelly graduated from Fenton High School in Fenton, Michigan in 1976. He attended Ferris State College and Eastern Michigan University. In the summer of his 18th year, he went to a grass strip airport in Fenton, Michigan where he learned to fly while working for the owner of the airport. With those wings of opportunity, he soared to new heights. His passionate enthusiasm would carry him in every endeavor he pursed for the rest of his life.
Kelly loved being a Dad to his only son, Kelly Jr. and jumped into fatherhood full tilt. Kelly relished every moment with his son and his friends, running the chain crew in his son's football games, heliskiing the Canadian Rockies, and teaching the kids how to water ski, wakeboard, jet ski, hunt, and fish.
Kelly's career path employed the same set of values. He joined his father and brother in 1979 at M.A. Kite Company, Detroit, Michigan, which was founded by his grandfather in 1928. M.A.Kite Company quickly morphed into Kite Painting Company, Inc., a national painting and cleaning contractor for industrial facilities throughout North America. Kelly was Executive Vice President of Kite Painting. In this role, he had a front-row seat to the expansion of the auto industry by the American, Japanese and European auto manufacturers. Kelly was directly involved in the building and retooling of over 20 assembly plants. He loved sales and the interactions that it brought with them. He won multiple awards including Nissan's Outstanding Quality Contractor. He delivered the "You Can Do It" spirit with an infectious personality, incredible ideas, and concepts that sealed the deals.
Kelly retired in 1995 and as a fourth-generation Floridian moved to Vero Beach with his son, brother Keith, and family. The Sunshine State set his adventurous spirit soaring again. He encouraged everyone to try, take the risk and live life to the fullest. He was a kind-hearted man, loving and generous with a pirate spirit. When you asked Kelly how he was, he would smile and say "Just another day in paradise." A lifelong lover of golf, he was a founding member of the Quail Valley Golf Club. He was an avid hunter and an excellent marksman. He won many fishing tournaments including the Hemingway in Havana, Cuba and the Hawaiian World Championship Sailfish in Honolulu. Ahead of his time, he started a jet service flying clients on short business trips. He loved seaplanes and would often startle boaters as he landed in his lake amphibian on the Indian River. Then it was on to his R44 helicopter which he took
delivery of in California, flying it across the country, landing on top of the Mesa's of Western US to Florida. His wanderlust took him to Russia throughout Europe, across North America and to many exotic places including Bolivia, Central America, Cuba, and the Dominican Republic. He was a ladies man and his restless spirit could never be tamed.
Kelly will be remembered by his loving son, Kelly P. Kite, Jr.(Jenn), his granddaughter, Willa Kite, his brother Keith Kite (Kay) and their sons Kyle Kite (Hayley) and Kollin Kite. His beloved Mother, Patsy Irons, and his Uncle and Aunt, Robert and Liz Gallagher. His cousin Lt. Colonel Cameron Gallagher (CC), step-sister Jennifer Fredette, and many loving friends. He is predeceased by his father, Albert M. Kite. A private memorial will be held at a later date. Please consider making donations in Kelly's Sr. name to the Indian River Land Trust Stewardship Endowment to honor his memory in perpetuity.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020