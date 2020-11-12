Kelmar Montgomery Burge, Jr., MD
Vero Beach - Kelmar Burge (Kim) of Vero Beach, Florida left this world on November 8, 2020. He was 83 years young and he had a passion for life and learning. A true Renaissance man, his profound knowledge of history, art and music and his passion for travel and adventure allowed him to live a very full and extraordinary life. He would be the first to say "I did it my way." A consummate gentleman, he had a devilish smile and a twinkle in his eye. Quick to see the humor in even the most mundane situations, his family and friends will greatly miss his witty take on life.
Kim was born in Fort Worth, Texas in 1936, the first of three children to Kelmar M. and Sally E. Burge, three years before the NYC World's Fair, which he attended at age 3. His first of many travel adventures.
His family moved to Independence, MO, where he grew up and graduated from William Chrisman High School in 1955. College was the University of Kansas, Lawrence, MO where he then continued on to Medical School graduating in 1963. There he met and married Elaine Reschke, in his words "the prettiest nurse on campus." They traveled to Memorial Hospital in Long Beach, CA to complete his internship in 1964. The Vietnam war had started and he joined the US Air Force as a Captain in the medical corp. Stationed at Clarke Air Force Base Hospital in the Philippines for two years, he and Elaine were able to travel all over South East Asia and the Middle East on cargo planes. What an adventure they shared. Fortunately, he was an amazing photographer, leaving a history of those travels along with many wonderful stories. My favorite was after discharge they rented a car and drove through Communist Russia (how many people have done that?) on their way to Europe and home.
In 1967, back in the USA he was offered a Residency in Dermatology at Mayo Clinic In Rochester, MN, where he was published. While there his son Eric was born. Kim graduated and achieved his Certification-Diplomate American Board of Dermatology, in 1970. He and Elaine parted ways but remained life-long friends.
In 1971, Kim opened a very successful Dermatology practice in Tampa, Florida. There in 1977 he met and married Cheryl, the love his life. In 1978 they moved to Richmond, IN where they made life-long friends and spent many wonderful evenings gathered around the table with good food, drinks and laughter. While in Richmond their daughter Marissa was born.
Kim decided he wanted to pilot a plane. Instead of getting his license first, he bought the plane and learned to fly it. That's the way he did things. He was expert in boating, scuba diving, downhill skiing, photography and he could write the funniest speeches you've ever heard. His accomplishments and accolades are too many to list. He expected a lot of himself and he achieved it.
Semi retired, he and Cheryl moved to Vero Beach in 1985 where he opened a small dermatology practice. His desire was to spend quality time with his patients. After he retired, he was missed by many. Kim loved living in Vero Beach, a philanthropist, he was a valuable member of the community and contributed generously to his favorite charities. Throughout his life he served on various boards and was a respected member of many clubs and organizations. He is currently a member of Quail Valley River Club.
Although adventure and travel were a great part of his life, he loved being at home surrounded by his loving family and friends. Every evening he would mix a specialty Manhattan: half Rye, half red vermouth, a few shakes of bitters, light on the ice and sit overlooking the Indian River. His back yard was his favorite place in the world.
Kim is preceded in death by his parents and brother Nicholas Burge. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Cheryl Burge, son Eric Burge, his wife Kelli, (CO) daughter Marissa Burge (Vero Beach), three grandchildren, Alaric (Tabi), Kiran, and Milly Burge, (CO) two great-grand sons, Felix and Milo Burge, (CO) sister Patricia Thornton, (TX) friend (honorary sister) Elaine O'Neil and husband Billy,(Vero Beach) brothers in-law, sisters in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and wonderful friends. He was a good man, a well loved man and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A Celebration of Kim's life will be held at a later date due to COVID-19.
Memorial gifts in Kim's honor may be made to VNA Hospice House, Riverside Theatre, McKee Gardens, Vero Beach Museum of Art, or your favorite charity
