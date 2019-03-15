Services
Buxton and Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home & Crematory - Okeechobee
400 North Parrott Avenue
Okeechobee, FL 34972
(863) 763-1994
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Funeral
Sunday, Mar. 17, 2019
6:00 PM
Burial
Following Services
LeBleu Cemetery
Lake Charles, FL
Kenneth Arvid Breaux Sr. Obituary
Kenneth Arvid Breaux, Sr.

Okeechobee, FL

Kenneth Arvid Breaux, Sr. died March 13, 2019. He was born January 17, 1935 in Chloe, Louisiana. A resident of Okeechobee since 1972, he retired from Southern Bell after 30 years of service. He was a member of the Cattlemen's Association, Telephone Pioneers, and Lifelong Member of Woodman of the World. He enjoyed woodworking, cattle ranching, fishing and hunting. From 1978 - 1981 he served as one of the State Directors of the Florida High School Rodeo Association.

Mr. Breaux was preceded in death by his parents, James Alton Breaux and Thelma Inez (Morgan) Breaux; and brothers, Rawlin Breaux, Melvin Breaux, and Jason "JE" Eward Breaux.

He is survived by his significant other of 34 years, Marcy Howard; sons, Kenneth A. Breaux, Jr., Donald Keith Breaux (Becky) and Clay Howard all of Okeechobee; grandchildren, Daniel Klancey Breaux (Melody), Deanna Kelci Breaux, Breanne Lee Breaux, Austin Kean Breaux (Anastasyia), and Ian Chance Breaux; great-granddaughters, Valentina and Tatyana; sisters, Carole Murray (Howard) and Sybil Richard, all of Lake Charles, Louisiana; and former wife and longtime friend, Sally Ayers, of Okeechobee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Okeechobee, PO Box 1548, Okeechobee, FL 34973, or Treasure Coast Hospice, 1201 SE Indian ST, Stuart FL 34997.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until services at 6 p.m. Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home. Burial will take place at LeBleu Cemetery in Lake Charles, Louisiana.



Those wishing to leave a message of condolence may sign the register book at, www.OkeechobeeFuneralHome.com

All arrangements are entrusted to the direction and care of the Buxton & Bass Okeechobee Funeral Home, 400 North Parrott Avenue, Okeechobee, Florida, 34972.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 15, 2019
