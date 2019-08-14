Services
Kenneth Carl Siron


1938 - 2019
Kenneth Carl Siron Obituary
Kenneth Carl Siron

Vero Beach - Kenneth Carl Siron, 80, died August 6, 2019 at the VNA Hospice House of Indian River County in Vero Beach, FL. He was born in 1938 in Dresden, MO. He lived in Sedalia, MO for most of his life where he raised his family and worked at Alcan Cable as an industrial mechanic for 26 years until he retired in 1995 and moved to Vero Beach, FL. He was a graduate of La Monte High School, La Monte, MO. He is survived by his wife Eleanor (Mickey) Siron, Vero Beach, FL, daughter, Shandi Carline, Palm City, FL, step-son, Ed Legere, Fort Myers, FL, sister, Ruth Ann Stout, Overbrook, KS, three grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents Oscar K. Siron and Helen E. Mutti-Siron, La Monte, MO. An online guestbook is available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 14, 2019
