Kenneth G. Puttick



Vero Beach, FL



Kenneth Gary Puttick, age 71, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 26, 2019 while surrounded by his family.



Ken was born in Brooklyn, New York to Oscar and Grace Puttick. He served as an Officer in the Army Reserves during the Vietnam War. Ken attended Long Island University, earning a bachelor's degree in Finance and was introduced to the car business at an early age by his father, Oscar, who owned KORT Chevrolet in Floral Park, New York.



In 1976, it was love at first sight when he met Janine and proposed marriage on their first date; Janine accepted on their second.



After having spent time managing KORT Chevrolet for his family, Ken decided to venture out on his own. At age 33, Ken was the youngest person to ever open a Cadillac franchise in the company's history when he opened Tiffany Scott Cadillac in Hempstead, New York.



Ken had long dreamed of living in Florida and he and his wife Janine traveled the state looking for the perfect town in which to raise their family. In 1987, they felt blessed to have found Vero Beach and Ken promised that he would swim on every Christmas that he was able to because he so enjoyed the warm weather in this beautiful town.



Ken went on to open Ken Puttick Buick Cadillac and continued to enjoy much success as a car dealer. He achieved Master Dealer status within General Motors many times throughout his career. In 2003, Ken sold his dealership and focused his business efforts on the ownership and development of commercial real estate.



A member of Holy Cross Catholic Church, Ken also served as a founder and board member of the Samaritan Center. He enjoyed giving back to his community in many ways, helping youth in the public and private schools. A member of Quail Valley Club, Ken enjoyed playing golf, watching football with his sons and spending time with his family.



Ken is survived by his loving wife of 41 years, Janine, and their four children: Tiffany (Mark), Scott (Jayce), Chelsey (Dave), and Tyler (Emma). Those four children have each had children of their own, and Kagee, (as he is known by his grandchildren) will be missed by Ava, Oliver, Griffin, Reed, Charley, Wynne and Caroline. He is also survived by his sister Patricia Renke.



Ken is predeceased by his parents Oscar and Grace and brothers Bobby and Teddy.



In lieu of flowers, Ken's family asks that contributions be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.



A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, May 30 at 2pm at Holy Cross Catholic Church with a burial to follow at Crestlawn Cemetery.



An online guestbook will be available at www.lowtherfuneralhome.com Published in the TC Palm on May 29, 2019