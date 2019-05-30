Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
View Map
Service
Friday, May 31, 2019
1:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth Stump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth James Stump

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kenneth James Stump Obituary
Kenneth James Stump

Age 38, of Palm City, FL, passed away on May 25, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Stump, his daughters, Hanna, Hailey and Hayden; his parents, Richard and Patricia; his siblings, Jessica, James, Ronnie and Desiree and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Christie Davis.

Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 PM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Forest Hills Funeral Home, Palm City with a service at 1:00 PM.

. Forest Hills. www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now