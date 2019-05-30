|
|
Kenneth James Stump
Age 38, of Palm City, FL, passed away on May 25, 2019. Survivors include his wife, Nancy Stump, his daughters, Hanna, Hailey and Hayden; his parents, Richard and Patricia; his siblings, Jessica, James, Ronnie and Desiree and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his sister Christie Davis.
Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 PM on Friday, May 31, 2019 at the Forest Hills Funeral Home, Palm City with a service at 1:00 PM.
. Forest Hills. www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm on May 30, 2019