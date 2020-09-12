Kenneth Kavanaugh



Vero Beach - Kenneth Kavanaugh of Vero Beach, Florida died peacefully in his home on Tuesday, September 8, 2020. Having recently celebrated his 90th birthday, Kenny has joined his wife Shirley Kay who he shared 64 blissful years with until her passing on October 12, 2014.



His eventful life began on July 17, 1930 in Indianapolis, Indiana when he was born to the late Albert Kavanaugh and Kathryn (Meyer) Kavanaugh. Along with his 6 siblings, Kenny grew up in Lawrenceville, Illinois next to St. Lawrence Catholic Church where he served as a daily Alter Server until he married the love of his life Shirley Kay Brooke on October 7, 1950. They had wonderful memories together, created significant friendships that lasted a lifetime, and raised their 5 children. Kenny was a loving husband who put his family first along with his relationship with God. It was his faith that helped Kenny and Shirley Kay overcome the tragic loss of their precious daughter Dotty Kay. Always a "daddy's girl", Kenny held her memory close to his heart by handing out St. Dorothy medals for those in need of special prayers.



Alongside his brothers, Kenny spent much of his life growing a family business in the asphalt industry.



He was co-founder and president of Ambraw Asphalt Materials, Inc. Kenny worked hard and retired with Shirley Kay in Vero Beach, Florida where he eventually developed a daily routine of having breakfast at the Seaside Grill, followed by daily mass, watching Westerns, and dining every evening with friends.



Kenny is survived by; children, Ken (Lori) Kavanaugh of Tucson, AZ, Cindy (Gail) Grounds of Lawrenceville, IL, J.B. (Sarah) Kavanaugh of Vincennes, IN, and Julie (Steve) Kenney of Omaha, NE;



siblings, Sister Jeannine Kavanaugh of St. Benedict Convent of Ferdinand, IN, and Judy Montgomery of Tucson, AZ; grandchildren, Courtney Brooke, Mary Kathryn, Albert, KaGe Pearl, Dominick, Patrick, Charlie, and Ruby Kay; and 7 great-grandchildren.



Kenny was preceded in death by; loving wife, Shirley Kay Kavanaugh; daughter, Dotty Kay Kavanaugh; and siblings John Kavanaugh, Mary Jo Hassler, Earl Kavanaugh, and Pat Kavanaugh.



Private family burial in Lawrenceville, Illinois. Honoring Kenny's wishes the family requests no memorial gifts or flowers. Instead, enjoy a moment of peace and love in his memory.









