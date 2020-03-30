Services
Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home & Crematory
950 S.E. Monterey Road
Stuart, FL 34994
(772) 287-1985
Kenneth Olson Obituary
Kenneth Olson

Palm City - Kenneth Olsen, 85, of Palm City, FL passed away on March 25, 2020 at his home.

Born in Malverne, NY, he had been a resident of Palm City for 19 years coming from Tequesta, FL.

He retired from a career in the U.S. Army as a Major.

He had been a volunteer with the Martin County Sheriff's Office and the Stuart Police Department. He was a member of the Stuart-Jensen Elk's Lodge and the VFW.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Olson, nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Treasure Coast Seawinds Funeral Home, Stuart, FL.
Published in the TC Palm from Mar. 30 to Apr. 1, 2020
