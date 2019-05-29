Resources
Crossville, TN

Kenneth Paul Deese, of Crossville, born in Miami, FL, June 2, 1962, passed away on May 19, 2019.

He was a disabled veteran of the U.S. Army. He was loved so much by his family and friends, a quiet, gentle man.

Survivors are his mother, Judith Firley of Crossville; father, Kenneth Earl Deese of Murphy, NC; his brother, Thomas E. Deese of Crossville; stepfather, James Firley of Crossville; grandmother, Marie Norton of Cortland, NY; stepbrothers, Scott Firley of Dutch Harbor, AK, Sean Firley of Boca Raton, FL; and many nieces and nephews.

He will sorely be missed.
Published in the TC Palm on May 29, 2019
