Kenneth Ray Mishler Jr.
Kenneth Ray Mishler, Jr.

Vero Beach - Kenneth Ray Mishler, Jr., age 56, of Vero Beach, passed away July 28, 2020 at his home. Ken was born in Reading, PA. He worked as Vice President of Production for Velocity Aircraft, of Sebastian, FL.

Ken is survived by his wife, Janice Cosden Mishler; children, Allie Rae Mishler and Gabrielle Mishler; grandson, Kenneth Reece Mishler; and parents, Barbara and Kenneth Mishler, Sr.

A Celebration of Life service will be held as soon as possible and announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home & Crematory, Vero Beach.






Published in TC Palm from Jul. 31 to Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas S. Lowther Funeral Home
1655 27th Street
Vero Beach, FL 32960
(772) 778-3233
