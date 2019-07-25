Services
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
(502) 896-8821
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Arch L. Heady-Cralle Funeral Home
2428 Frankfort Ave
Louisville, KY 402062522
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Cave Hill Cemetery
Kenneth W. Harris Obituary
Kenneth W. Harris

Fort Pierce - Kenneth W. Harris, 77, of Fort Pierce, Florida, passed away in Louisville, Kentucky, on July 19, 2019. He was retired from many years of work in retail and hospitality management. As a young man, Ken played the trumpet, leading to a lifelong love of music. His other interests included bowling, fishing, golf and politics.

Ken is preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Gladys Harris, as well as by his sister Julianne Cohoon.

Ken is survived by his devoted wife, Doris S. Harris, and their children Kenneth J. Harris (Sue), Robert D. Harris (Leilani), Patricia A. Dolson (Scott), and Helencatherine Kirages (Mike). Ken is also survived by grandchildren David Harris, Andrew Harris, Kelly Zakany, Sebastian Harris, Lazo Kirages, Jack Kirages, and Asa Dolson, as well as by nephew William Cohoon (Carrie) and great-niece Kaisa Cohoon.

A funeral service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 26, 2019, in the chapel of Arch L. Heady-Cralle, 2428 Frankfort Ave., Louisville, KY, with interment to follow immediately afterward at Cave Hill Cemetery. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 5-7p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019, and after 9a.m. on the day of the funeral.
Published in the TC Palm on July 25, 2019
