Services
Yates Funeral Home & Crematory
7951 South U.S. 1
Port St. Lucie, FL 34952
(772) 878-2300
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin Lucy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin A. Lucy

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Kevin A. Lucy Obituary
Kevin A. Lucy

Port St Lucie - Lucy, Kevin A., 66 of Port Saint Lucie, FL passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley Parker. Survived by sons Chad and Ryan Lucy, his best friend and sister Deborah Anderson, Nephews Zachary and Barret Anderson, Stepchildren Cheryl and Adam Parker, Granddaughter Jayla Parker, and his dog and pal Lucy. Kevin worked for FPL for 42 years and was best known for his sense of humor and his dedication to his family and friends. He was buried at sea in a private ceremony on June 20, 2019. Arrangements by Yates Funeral Home, Port Saint Lucie.
Published in the TC Palm on June 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now