|
|
Kevin A. Lucy
Port St Lucie - Lucy, Kevin A., 66 of Port Saint Lucie, FL passed away peacefully in his sleep on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Beloved husband of Shirley Parker. Survived by sons Chad and Ryan Lucy, his best friend and sister Deborah Anderson, Nephews Zachary and Barret Anderson, Stepchildren Cheryl and Adam Parker, Granddaughter Jayla Parker, and his dog and pal Lucy. Kevin worked for FPL for 42 years and was best known for his sense of humor and his dedication to his family and friends. He was buried at sea in a private ceremony on June 20, 2019. Arrangements by Yates Funeral Home, Port Saint Lucie.
Published in the TC Palm on June 23, 2019