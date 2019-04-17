|
Kevin Dean Smith
Ft. Pierce, FL
After a long illness, Kevin Dean Smith passed away peacefully on March 28, 2019, at the age of 69.
Kevin is survived by his wife Robin, of Ft. Pierce, his mother Florence of Vero Beach, and his brother James of Guilford, Conn. He also leaves his in-laws Raymond and Claudia Anderson, Sherry and Scott Huri, and Carene Anderson, all in Connecticut, as well as many nieces and nephews.
Born and raised in North Branford, Conn., Kevin attended local schools until high school. He graduated from Vinyl Tech in Middletown Ct.
He spent his early years as a finish carpenter in upper New York before moving back to Connecticut taking a job as a courier at First New Haven National Bank, where he met his wife to be.
They married in 1988, making their home in Stratford, Conn. Upon their retirement, they moved to Ft. Pierce to be near his mom.
A graveside service will be held in the memorable garden at Zion Episcopal Church in North Branford, Conn. at a later date.
Kevin will be missed by all who knew him, especially his devoted wife Robin and his cat Bandit.
Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 17, 2019