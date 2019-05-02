Services Haisley Funeral and Cremation Service 3015 Okeechobee Rd Fort Pierce , FL 34947 (772) 461-5211 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Westside Church 3361 South Jenkins Road Fort Pierce , FL View Map Service 1:00 PM Westside Church 3361 South Jenkins Road Fort Pierce , FL View Map Resources More Obituaries for Kimber Young Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Kimber Jade Young

It is with the deepest pain and great sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of our daughter, Kimber Jade Young.



She was 12 years old and a proud 6th grader at St. Anastasia Catholic School. She loved her school, teachers, and friends, and had a perfect attendance record. She had been attending St. Anastasia since Pre K-3 and had never missed a day or had ever been tardy.



Kimber was an absolute joy to everyone that she came in contact with. She was always respectful and courteous of others. She loved dogs and horses but was willing to pet anything. Recently she had been donating supplies to the Humane Society with the help of her "Gina", Marjorie Young. She was heartbroken when she found out she had to be 15 years old to volunteer to work at the Humane Society.



Kimber also enjoyed swimming, basketball, and football. She loved art and was constantly painting and drawing. Kimber loved the outdoors and had been on many hunting and fishing trips. As a young girl growing up off Pulitzer Road in Fort Pierce it was not uncommon for her to go hog hunting with her Dad, Uncle Clay, and her beloved dog, Ruger; of course she would be wearing a Cinderella dress and rainboots, but she would be quick to kick them off and run through the grove barefoot with her freshly manicured toes in the mud. She loved music and dancing and could sing every song on the radio. Her new found love was the artistry of makeup, inspired by her cousins, Ivey and Sylvia, and her favorite You Tube tutorials by Jeffrey Star.



She was a dare devil and loved riding 4-wheelers and side by sides. She loved driving her cousins and Gina around and never seemed to hear the words "slow down". When it comes to cooking, she loved helping her Dad whip up their signature meal of cheddar broccoli, rice, asparagus, and steaks. She loved preparing her favorite chicken and dumplings with the help of her Nana, Carol Blankenbaker.



Surprisingly for her age, she loved politics and was a Republican through and through. She could debate anyone. She was a natural leader and loved helping others. Kimber never met a stranger and had a special way of winning people over.



Out of all her loves and passions, her favorite was her family and friends. She loved her family dinners and parties and was always the center of attention.



She loved attending church at Westside Church and going to Mass at St. Anastasia Catholic Church. She loved and believed in God and we know without a shadow of a doubt that she is in Heaven now looking down on us.



She leaves behind her dad and mom, Jeff & Kelly Young of Fort Pierce, FL; sister, Kamryn Young of Okeechobee, FL; paternal grandparents, Dr. Eric & Marjorie Young of Fort Pierce, FL; maternal grandparents, Newell & Carol Blankenbaker of Fort Pierce, FL; uncles and aunts, David & Amanda Young of Fort Pierce, FL, Kevin and Brittany Young of Fort Pierce, FL, Eric & Becky Young of Fort Pierce, FL, and Clay & Jenna Blankenbaker of Fort Pierce, FL; godparents, Jonah & Ann Anderson of Fort Pierce, FL; and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Richard & Sylvia Shearer, Robert & Ruth Young, Vernon & Evelyn Christianson and Hugh & Nellie Blankenbaker.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anastasia Catholic School, Westside Church or St. Lucie County Humane Society.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Anastasia Catholic School, Westside Church or St. Lucie County Humane Society.

Services: Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM with a service to follow at 1:00 PM at Westside Church, 3361 South Jenkins Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981. Burial will follow at White City Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service.