Yates Funeral Home & Crematory
1101 South U.S. Highway 1
Fort Pierce, FL 34950
(772) 461-7000
Fort Pierce - Kirk E. Vosler of Fort Pierce, Florida formally of the VA Beach VA, Boston and New England area and beloved son of Edward and Rosa Adell Vosler passed away quietly at home Saturday morning, August 3, 2019. He was surrounded by the prayers of family and friends. He is survived by his brothers Craig and Brian both of Port St. Lucie and Fort Pierce area along with three nephews and one niece. Kirk was a US Airways retiree and an avid golfer and sportsman. Even participating in the Little League World Series as an All Star. His family wants to thank everyone that knew him for all their thoughts and prayers. Funeral arrangements will be conducted at the Bloomingdale Family Cemetery in P.A. at an undetermined date. Kirk was a great lover and supporter of animals and the underprivileged. If you wish, in lieu of any person donations or flowers please donate to any of those worthy causes of your choice in his name. He would have been eternally grateful. God Bless! Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the care of Yates Funeral Home & Crematory. You may visit www.YatesFuneralHome.com for more information.
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 6, 2019
