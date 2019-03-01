|
Kirsten H. Nipper
Fort Pierce, FL
Kirsten H. Nipper, 52, died February 27, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Mrs. Nipper was born in Bucks County, Pennsylvania and moved to St. Lucie County 30 years ago coming from Rochester, New York.
She worked for the St. Lucie County School System for 19 years as a music and orchestra teacher.
Survivors include her husband, Bill Nipper, Jr. of Fort Pierce, FL; daughters, Cassandra Lennon of Greenville, SC and Lauren Nipper of Fort Pierce, FL; step-daughter, Kelsey Nipper of Athens, GA; father, Fred (Martha) Koeng of Hilton Head, SC; and brother, Jon (Beth) Koeng of Ithica, NY. She was preceded in death by her mother, Barbara Koeng.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981. www.treasurehealth.org
Services: A gathering will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 from 4-6 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 1, 2019