Kurt G Mackeprang Jr.
Kurt G, Mackeprang Jr., 82, passed away peacefully on May 6, 2020 in hospice care, surrounded by his family after a lengthy battle with Prostate Cancer. He was born in Atlantic City NJ on April 26, 1938. Graduated Pleasantville High School in 1956 and was active in football and basketball. Served for 3 years in the United States Army Paratroopers 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell Kentucky. He was a graduate of the 57th class of New Jersey State Police in February 1961. He retired a Lieutenant on March 1, 1986 after serving the state of New Jersey for 25 years. He was also an avid carpenter who owned and ran KGM and Sons Construction. He loved traveling and camping all over the country with his wife after he retired. He was a resident of Port St. Lucie, Florida for the last 19 years.
He is pre-deceased by his father Kurt Sr., mother Catherine, sister Helen and grandson Stephen. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Betty) of 56 years and his three sons, Kurt III, Phillip and Steven and his sister Christine. Kurt had 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
Kurt will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a date to be determined this summer in New Jersey.
