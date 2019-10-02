|
L. Murray Tompkins
Stuart - L. Murray Tompkins, 88, passed away September 22, 2019. He was born in Marengo, Iowa on May 11, 1931 and was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Joy, in 2012. Survivors include his daughter, Susan Roling, son David ( Vicki) Tompkins, daughter Lynn ( Geoffrey) Camargo, and John ( Vicki) Tompkins. In addtion, 10 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren survive him. Memorials to Treasure Coast Hospice, StuartFl. Services are private with arrangements through Martin Funeral Home.
Published in the TC Palm on Oct. 2, 2019