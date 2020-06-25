Larry Arthur Batey
1947 - 2020
Larry Arthur Batey

Palm City - Larry Arthur Batey, 72, of Palm City, FL, passed away on June 16, 2020 at his home after an extended illness.

Larry was born on November 15, 1947 in Orlando, FL, son of the late Edward Batey and Ophelia (Arthur) Batey Daner. In 1971, he earned a degree in Business Administration from the University of Georgia. After graduation, Larry moved to Stuart, FL where he was part owner of Harrison Electric Supply Inc. for many years.

Larry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Mary, his son Andrew and his grandson, Kayden James. He is also survived by his brother Charles (Alice) Batey, brother-in-law Robert Chapman, and sister-in-law Elizabeth (Joseph) Figley. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and great family friends.

Larry was an avid University of Georgia Bulldogs fan. He shared a deep interest for historical WWII planes and visited the National Air & Space Museum in Washington DC numerous times. He enjoyed attending the "Old Timers Club" at the Stuart Heritage Museum sipping coffee and chatting with locals about Florida History.

No services are planned at this time. Burial will take place at a later date at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Palm City, FL.

The Family has asked that in lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Larry's memory to the Stuart Heritage Museum or First Baptist Christian School of Stuart, FL.LarryArthur BateyPalm Citywww.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com




Published in TC Palm from Jun. 25 to Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
