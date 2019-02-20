|
|
Larry Horton
Fort Pierce, FL
Larry Horton, 79, died February 17, 2019 in Fort Pierce, Florida.
Mr. Horton was a lifelong
resident of Fort Pierce.
Larry worked for the St. Lucie County Fire District for 26 years and retired as Lieutenant. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, ember and usher of Westside Baptist Church and enjoyed wildlife photography.
Survivors include his sons, John Horton of Fort Pierce, FL and David (fiance Lesli) Horton of Fort Pierce, FL; daughter, Peggy (Rick) Horton Roberts of Fort Pierce, FL; grandchildren, Lindsie Hutchinson, Lauren Horton, and Joy Cronk; great-grandchildren, Khloe McClellan, Tristan Hutchinson, and Ashlyn Hutchinson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Horton, daughter, Debbie Horton, and brother, Daniel Horton.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Treasure Coast Hospice, 5000 Dunn Road, Fort Pierce, FL 34981. www.treasurehealth.org
Services: Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 4:00-7:00 PM at Haisley Funeral Home, Fort Pierce. A service will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the Haisley funeral home chapel. Burial will follow at White City Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Haisley Funeral & Cremation Service. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 20, 2019