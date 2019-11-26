|
|
Larry J. Howard
Hobe Sound - Larry J. Howard, 74, of Hobe Sound, Florida passed away on Friday November 22, 2019. Larry was born in Paris, KY on October 26, 1945. He is the husband of Linda Howard.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 1:00 PM.
To view a full obituary and offer condolences, visit www.aycockfuneralhome jupiter.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019