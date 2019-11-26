Services
Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
1112 Military Trail
Jupiter, FL 33458
(561) 746-5124
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Howard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry J. Howard

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry J. Howard Obituary
Larry J. Howard

Hobe Sound - Larry J. Howard, 74, of Hobe Sound, Florida passed away on Friday November 22, 2019. Larry was born in Paris, KY on October 26, 1945. He is the husband of Linda Howard.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, December 1, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM at Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center, 1112 Military Trail, Jupiter, FL 33458. A Funeral Service will be held in the funeral home at 1:00 PM.

To view a full obituary and offer condolences, visit www.aycockfuneralhome jupiter.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Aycock-Riverside Funeral and Cremation Center
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -