Larry Keith Meadows
Ft. McCoy, FL
Larry Keith Meadows, 67, of Ft. McCoy, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Putnam Community Medical Center in Palatka.
Larry was born in Bowling Green, KY and had lived in Ft. McCoy for three years, coming from Fort Pierce where he had lived most of his life. He was a Christian and enjoyed kayaking, antiquing, hiking, camping, and being on the water. He loved the mountains and the beach. He was a great father and grandfather.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Sarah Meadows.
Surviving are two sons and daughters-in-law, Tim and Wendy Meadows of Canton, GA and Erik and Ashley Rapprich of Falls Church, VA; a daughter, Carolina Meadows of Ft. Pierce; a sister, Gayon Gray of Sevierville, TN; and eight grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Masters Funeral Home of Palatka is in charge of arrangements.
Published in the TC Palm on Mar. 27, 2019