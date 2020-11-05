Larry Niebanck
On Thursday, October 29, 2020, Larry Niebanck, loving husband and father of two, passed away at the age of 81. Larry was born and raised in Rockville Centre, New York.
After receiving his degree from SUNY- Farmdale, he was accepted into Officer's Candidate School in Pensacola, FL., where he received his Naval Aviator Wings. He flew the P3-Orion with Squadron VP8 for 5 years.
After leaving the Navy, he began his commercial airline career with Mohawk Airlines in '63 and retired from US Air after 32 years.
He was an avid reader of history, a builder of model planes and he always played the piano to complete the day.
Larry is survived by his wife Dottie of 56 years, her son Jim and wife Donna of Chatham, NJ, her daughter Karen and son-in-law Scott of Merritt Island, FL., 6 grandchildren, Maddi, Charlie, Bridget, Alex, Matthew and Noah, his brother Bruce of Mississippi.
If you wish, please honor the Wounded Warriors
Project in Larry's name.