|
|
In Loving Memory of
LAURA CONDY GATES
Our Favorite Mermaid
July 26, 1953 - November 27, 2018
TIS A FEARFUL THING
Yehuda HaLevi
'Tis a fearful thing
to love what death can touch.
A fearful thing
to love, to hope, to dream, to be -
to be,
And oh, to lose.
A thing for fools, this,
And a holy thing,
a holy thing
to love.
For your life has lived in me,
your laugh once lifted me,
your word was gift to me.
To remember this brings painful joy.
'Tis a human thing, love,
a holy thing, to love
what death has touched.
Love Always,
John & Carly
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019