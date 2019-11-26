Resources
Laura Condy Gates

Laura Condy Gates In Memoriam
In Loving Memory of

LAURA CONDY GATES

Our Favorite Mermaid

July 26, 1953 - November 27, 2018

TIS A FEARFUL THING

Yehuda HaLevi

'Tis a fearful thing

to love what death can touch.

A fearful thing

to love, to hope, to dream, to be -

to be,

And oh, to lose.

A thing for fools, this,

And a holy thing,

a holy thing

to love.

For your life has lived in me,

your laugh once lifted me,

your word was gift to me.

To remember this brings painful joy.

'Tis a human thing, love,

a holy thing, to love

what death has touched.

Love Always,

John & Carly
Published in the TC Palm from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
