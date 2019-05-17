Services
4545 Anderson Rd
Orlando, FL 32812
Memorial service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Trinity Catholic Church
4545 Anderson Road
Orlando, FL
Laura Deborah Burgay-Alexander was born October, 1961 in California, living her life in Florida, and leaving us much too soon on May 1, 2019.

Laura is survived by her sister Anita Burgay, her beloved dog Cody and her many cousins in the United States and abroad.

Memorial Services will be held May 25, 2019 10:00a.m. at Blessed Trinity Catholic Church, 4545 Anderson Road, Orlando , Florida 32812.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Laura's name to Feeding America: U.S. Hunger Relief Organization at https://www.feedingamerica.org/ , The Humane Society of the United States at https://www.humanesociety.org/ or the America Society for the Prevention for Cruelty to Animals at https://www.feedingamerica.org/
Published in the TC Palm on May 17, 2019
