|
|
Laura M. Sutterfield
Fort Pierce - On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Laura M. Sutterfield, 50, went unexpectedly yet peacefully to be with her Lord and heavenly family. On May 20, 1969, Laura was born in Fort Pierce, Florida. She was a wonderful and loving wife to Randy, and her pride in her sons Joshua and Matthew was felt by all. She loved the Lord and knew the Bible well and was a hard-working yet humble member of Community United Methodist Church in Fort Pierce. She also loved animals and loved her country. Laura followed in her mother's footsteps to become a real estate title closer and loved working and volunteering with people. She was a light of joy to everyone and anyone she met. Now she is joining other Angels as their new bright shining star. Our hearts are broken but we know she is with Jesus. Exodus 23:20 "See, I am sending an angel ahead of you to guard you along the way and to bring you to the place I have prepared." Arrangements are handled by Haisley, Fort Pierce. An online guest book may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com
Published in the TC Palm on Aug. 25, 2019