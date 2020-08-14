1/1
Laura P. Smith
Laura P. Smith

Stuart, FL - Laura Pearl Smith, 88, died surrounded by love on August 12, 2020, at her residence. She was born in Plains, GA, and raised in Lakeland, FL. There she met the love of her life, Marvin Smith, and they wed on her seventeenth birthday. During her life she raised five children while supporting her husband as he started the Miami Division of Publix Supermarkets in 1959. Laura and Marvin moved to Miami, FL at that time before happily settling in Stuart, FL in 1983. She was the matriarch of her family and loved by many. She was preceded in death by her beloved after celebrating sixty years of marriage.

Survivors include her five children: Terrell (Joana) Smith, Sr., of Woodbine, GA; Brenda (Byron) Ewers of Vero Beach, FL; Gary (Marie) Smith of Stuart, FL; Suzette (Domingo) Flores of Lakeland, FL; and Tammy (Mike, Sr.) McFarlane of Port St. Lucie, FL. Eleven grandchildren: Danielle (Dave) Wood; Marisa (Devin) Locke; Stefanie Sessions; Terrell (Melissa) Smith, Jr.; Laura (Drew) Smith; Natalie (Frankie) Blackburn; Douglas (Ashley) Theall; Michael (Britny) McFarlane, Jr.; Arielle (Craig) Jackson; Juliann (Andy) Flores; Andrew McFarlane. Twelve great-grandchildren: Kailee and Michael Fogel; Devin, Dylan, Dane and Annabelle Locke; Madison and Makayla Sessions; Grace and Faith Blackburn; Michael III and Layla McFarlane.

SERVICES: Visitation will be at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, August 17, at Forest Hills Funeral Home, 2001 SW Murphy Road, Palm City, FL 34990. A memorial service will follow at 10:00 a.m. and burial at 11:00 a.m.LauraP. SmithStuartwww.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com




Published in TC Palm from Aug. 14 to Aug. 16, 2020.
