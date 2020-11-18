Lauren Patricia Smith Baker
1953-2020
Lauren "Laurie" Patricia Smith Baker a caring wife, mother, grandmother, sister, niece, cousin and friend left this world suddenly and gently on November 11, 2020, at the age of 67.
Laurie was born the second child of Dr. Loran and Marion Cioffi Smith on September 7, 1953, in St. Albans, Vt. Her love for literature led her to earn her Master's Degree from UVM. Laurie touched many lives through her teaching, mentoring, and Personal Coaching. Laurie loved helping people through her coaching practice. She was an animal lover, especially favoring shelter cats and we will miss her unfinished book series about the Porch Kitties. Laurie was a devout Catholic and a great singer in the Church. She had a "Sweet Spot" for brown sugar, frosting on the cake, ice cream and a little bit of "good old Italian drama."
Laurie is survived by her beloved son, Ricky. She was a proud Grandmother to her granddaughter, Emilia.
A Funeral Service is scheduled for 12pm on Friday, November 27, 2020, at St. Mary's Church in St Albans with burial following at 1:30pm at Holy Cross Cemetery in St. Albans.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to Holy Cross Cemetery, C/O Denise Messier, 68 Smith Street, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.
To send Laurie's family a message of condolence, kindly go to www.healdfuneralhome.com