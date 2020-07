Or Copy this URL to Share

Laurence Herson



Port St Lucie - Laurence Herson, 78, of Port St. Lucie, Florida, died of heart failure on July 24, 2020 after a short illness.



A former postal worker from NYC, he leaves behind loving sisters Suzanne Gibbs-Weed and Abbe Letendre-Skirde, nephew Joshua Rubinstein and several grand nieces and nephews.









