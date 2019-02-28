Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Service
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
Laurie Hope Liguori

Laurie Hope Liguori Obituary
Laurie Hope Liguori

Age 66, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on February 26, 2019. Laurie had been a vice-president with Riverside National Bank.

Survivors include daughters, Meryl Frid (Ken) and Deborah Caron (Justin); brother, Stuart Marion (Maureen); grandchildren, Madison, Joshua, Mikaela, Abigail, Bethany and Sarah; niece, Rachel Krueger and Laurie's companion Joseph Truitt. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas G. Liguori and sister Joanne Marion Betulia.

Laurie's service will be at 2:00 PM on February 28, 2019 at Forest Hills Palm City Chapel. www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 28, 2019
