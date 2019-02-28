|
Laurie Hope Liguori
Age 66, of Port St. Lucie, FL, passed away on February 26, 2019. Laurie had been a vice-president with Riverside National Bank.
Survivors include daughters, Meryl Frid (Ken) and Deborah Caron (Justin); brother, Stuart Marion (Maureen); grandchildren, Madison, Joshua, Mikaela, Abigail, Bethany and Sarah; niece, Rachel Krueger and Laurie's companion Joseph Truitt. She was predeceased by her husband Thomas G. Liguori and sister Joanne Marion Betulia.
Laurie's service will be at 2:00 PM on February 28, 2019 at Forest Hills Palm City Chapel. www.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 28, 2019