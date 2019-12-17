Services
Forest Hills Funeral Home
2001 SW Murphy Road
Palm City, FL 34990
(772) 287-8484
Stuart - LaVerne Edward Hoon, 87, died unexpectedly in the early morning of Friday, December 13th due to complications from surgery.

Ed was born in Rock Island, Illinois on April 29, 1932, to Leonard and Leona Hoon. He was raised in Illinois and Iowa. After graduating High School he joined the Air Force and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant. It was during his assignment in Pensacola, FL that he met the love of his life Novalene (Novy) Young. After his Honorable discharge and marriage, Ed set his sights on his education. He was a graduate of the University of Florida School of Architecture and he and Novy were fierce gator supporters.

In 1972 Ed moved his family to Stuart, FL and started Hoon & White Architects which he ran until retirement in 2002. It would be hard to drive anywhere in Martin County without seeing a building he designed or had a part in. Ed was truly a joy to be around and always had a joke for every occasion although most of them were pretty bad. We will miss them all. Ed was a rock and the strongest of us all.

Ed was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years Novy; sister, Dorothy (Bill); and parents Leonard and Leona Hoon.

He is survived by his son Michel and his wife Kelly; grandchildren Spencer, Kristofer (Kage), and Molly of Salt Lake City, Utah; daughter, Ruth Marie Hoon who was at his side till the end.

Ed inspired many, was loved dearly, and will be missed by all.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Forest Hills, Palm City Florida, and family requests all who attend to be in casual dress please.LaVerneEdward HoonPalm Citywww.foresthillspalmcityflorida.com
Published in the TC Palm from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
