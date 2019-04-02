Lawrence Otto Baur, Jr.



Fort Pierce, FL



Baur, Lawrence Otto Jr (Lary) 58, passed away suddenly on Mar 21 2019 in his home in Fort Pierce FL. Loving father of Gwendolyn. Son of Lawrence Otto Baur Sr and Janice Marie Speitel of Levittown PA. Brother of Janice (Harmon), Mary-Beth (Baur-Baker) and Cynthia Baur. Also survived by his former wife Barbara (Mullen) and many nieces, nephews and cousins.



Originally from Levittown PA, Lary had many adventures in his life. He lived aboard several sailing vessels from 1992-2005 with his family before settling in Florida. He was an avid reader and hobbyist with interests in boating, vintage computers, robotics and drum & bugle corps, among others. He worked in computer programming for several decades as well as developing electronic charting software, combining two of his passions, sailing and computers. He loved indie music, especially the band The Dresden Dolls, who he followed for many years and saw in concert across the country. Lary held an A.S. in Chemistry and a recent B.S. from Indian River State College. He was an employee of MC Miller Company in Sebastian FL for approximately 20 years.



Memorial to be held on Saturday April 13 at 12pm along the Indian River at Riverwalk Center Park in Ft. Pierce. Memorial and Interment to be held later this Spring at Hillside Cemetery, Roslyn PA.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Vintage Computer Federation. Published in the TC Palm on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary