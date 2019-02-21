Services
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
1:00 PM
Lakewood Park United Methodist Church
Vero Beach, FL
Lawrence Patrick Levins Jr.


1929 - 2019
Lawrence Patrick Levins Jr. Obituary
Lawrence Patrick Levins, Jr.

Age 89, of Vero Beach, FL, passed away on February 14, 2019. He was born on November 1, 1929 in Philadelphia, PA.

Survivors include his daughters, Joyce Levins and Sharon Wiley, he was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth Levins in August of 2018. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00 PM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Lakewood Park United Methodist Church in Vero Beach. Online condolences may be shared at www.coxgiffordseawinds.com.

Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 21, 2019
Published in the TC Palm on Feb. 21, 2019
