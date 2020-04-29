|
|
Lawrence Schmidt
World War II China Marine Lawrence Schmidt passed on Friday April 24, 2020. Survivors are wife Rachel Schmidt, son Robert Schmidt, daughters Jessie (Flo) Wooten, Jean Schmidt, and Vicki Schmidt.
An announcement of the blessing of the Ashes, at St. Lucie Catholic Church, will be made when masses resume. He will be greatly missed by all who knew Him. May His soul rest peacefully in God's Kingdom.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020