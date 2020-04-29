Resources
More Obituaries for Lawrence Schmidt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lawrence Schmidt

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Lawrence Schmidt Obituary
Lawrence Schmidt

World War II China Marine Lawrence Schmidt passed on Friday April 24, 2020. Survivors are wife Rachel Schmidt, son Robert Schmidt, daughters Jessie (Flo) Wooten, Jean Schmidt, and Vicki Schmidt.

An announcement of the blessing of the Ashes, at St. Lucie Catholic Church, will be made when masses resume. He will be greatly missed by all who knew Him. May His soul rest peacefully in God's Kingdom.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Haisley Tribute Center. An online guestbook may be signed at www.haisleyfuneralhome.com.
Published in the TC Palm from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Lawrence's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -